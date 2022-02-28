Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,056 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,366. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

