TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFII opened at $103.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

