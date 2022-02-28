Thalassa (LON:THAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.80).
The firm has a market cap of £4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Thalassa (LON:THAL)
