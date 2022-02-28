Thalassa (LON:THAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.80).

The firm has a market cap of £4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Thalassa alerts:

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.