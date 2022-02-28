The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $21.45 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $675.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

