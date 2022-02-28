The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,874 shares of company stock worth $19,569,840. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.