The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.42. 64,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.81 and a 200 day moving average of $388.66. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

