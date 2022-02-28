The Hackett Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Hackett Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

