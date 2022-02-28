The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Hershey worth $237,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

NYSE HSY opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

