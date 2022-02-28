The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 418,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.