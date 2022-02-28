The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 418,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

