The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

