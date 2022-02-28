The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to report $161.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $658.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 191,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $937.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.