The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00007418 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $933.37 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00288933 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 205.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.