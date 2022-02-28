The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $263.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.39 and a 200-day moving average of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

