The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

