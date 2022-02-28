Thingschain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $16,423.53 and $129.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,952.63 or 0.98992949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00270404 BTC.

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

