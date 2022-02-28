Thomas Deitrich Sells 2,008 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itron alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95.

ITRI stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. 1,463,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.97 and a beta of 1.21.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.