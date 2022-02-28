ThredUp (TDUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 1,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 848,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 540,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 545,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 331,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 122,491 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

