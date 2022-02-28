ThredUp (TDUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TDUP stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.
About ThredUp (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThredUp (TDUP)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.