ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $16,420.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00204874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00202143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001990 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.



ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

