Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 274 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $449.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.77 and a 200-day moving average of $498.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $313.92 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

