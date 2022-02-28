Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,258 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

