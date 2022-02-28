Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.43% of Talos Energy worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.