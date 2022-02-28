Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Navient worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,531,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,645,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

