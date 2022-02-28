Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JD.com were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

