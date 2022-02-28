Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,376 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Dorman Products worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM opened at $93.08 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

