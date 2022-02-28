Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of SkyWest worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SkyWest by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

SKYW stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.