Throne (THN) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Throne has a total market cap of $23.14 million and $1.90 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.20 or 0.06731582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,124.67 or 1.00130214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.