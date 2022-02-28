Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.33 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00222104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

