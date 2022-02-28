Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Tops $348,165.39

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $348,165.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

