Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TVTY stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Tivity Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

