TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cowen from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

