Tokenbox (TBX) Achieves Market Cap of $110,455.55

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $110,455.55 and approximately $3,764.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

