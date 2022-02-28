TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $794,050.69

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $794,050.69 and $73,441.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,090.98 or 0.99960568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00270896 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

