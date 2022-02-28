Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.47.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

