Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.66.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.99. 219,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,268. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.66.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

