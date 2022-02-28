ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 14%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) shot up 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 10,504,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 4,109,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 308,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

