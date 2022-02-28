Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.08

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.08 and last traded at C$49.60, with a volume of 1109379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.22.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.62.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,223,997.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

