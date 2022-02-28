TOWER Price Hits $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $820,574.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOWER has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00034637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00106226 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.