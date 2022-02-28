TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.38 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

