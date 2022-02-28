TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.40.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$17.53. 481,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

