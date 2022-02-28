TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.40.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$17.53. 481,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

