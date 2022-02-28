Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating) were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

About Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

