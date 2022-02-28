TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.54).

TGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of £195.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.80.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

