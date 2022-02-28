TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Lowered to $60.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

