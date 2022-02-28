Treat DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.06918714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.28 or 0.99576913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

