Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.94

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 537529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trebia Acquisition (TREB)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.