Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.94

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 537529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,426,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.