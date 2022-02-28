Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.51.

TSE:TV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.20. 93,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

