Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

TREX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.84. 1,567,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. Trex has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Trex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.