Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 1.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several brokerages have commented on TLLYF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

