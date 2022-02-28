Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given New $20.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Shares of TRIN opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $476.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.