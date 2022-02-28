Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.93

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 6661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Barclays upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

