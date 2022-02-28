Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ALLO stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.